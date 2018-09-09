Weather pattern grinds to a halt as Florence nears the East Coast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hurricane Florence is gaining strength in the Atlantic Ocean as it moves closer and closer to the Carolinas. Warm ocean waters will continue to feed the hurricane with more energy. Strong shearing winds will decrease through the next few days causing the storm to achieve major hurricane status as it nears the South Carolina/North Carolina coast.

But as the system works from east to west, it will halt the prevailing winds' series of storms into the central part of the country. In short, as the weather deteriorates on the East Coast, everything in the Midwest gets "paused." That means if you like sunny skies, you'll have it here for much of this upcoming week. There will be virtually no fronts in our vicinity until the weekend (at the earliest) as the whole hemispheric weather pattern stops for a few days.

Temperatures will warm into the 80s around here by Wednesday but humidity levels will be tolerable.

Heads up for people along the coast! It's now likely #HurricaneFlorence will make a landfall on the East Coast. Kudos to @wxbrad for the Ready-Set-Go "Panovich Preparedness Scale." pic.twitter.com/B7LjkwdhQp — EricSorensen (@ERICSORENSEN) September 9, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Hurricane Florence will likely come ashore in either South or North Carolina Wednesday or Thursday, or stay just offshore. If you have friends or family along the coast, please urge them to create a hurricane plan. This could be a major storm to come ashore this week.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen