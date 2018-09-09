The Score Sunday – Orion Football, Assumption Volleyball, FCA

The Score Sunday talks to the Orion Football team after their big win over Sterling Newman in week three of the season.  Assumption Volleyball is off to a 12-1 start.  The Lady Knights are undefeated in the MAC and have a big game against Clinton next on their schedule. The FCA story of the week features Geneseo Cross Country Runner Josie brown.