The Score Sunday talks to the Orion Football team after their big win over Sterling Newman in week three of the season. Assumption Volleyball is off to a 12-1 start. The Lady Knights are undefeated in the MAC and have a big game against Clinton next on their schedule. The FCA story of the week features Geneseo Cross Country Runner Josie brown.
The Score Sunday – Orion Football, Assumption Volleyball, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Davenport West Football, FCA- Katy Duncan
-
The Score Week 1
-
The Score Preview – Orion Football
-
The Score Sunday – Rockridge Softball, Bettendorf Soccer, FCA Jacob Stytz
-
Week 3 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally takes us to… Clinton High School!
-
-
Watch Orion High School crank the level to extreme
-
The Score Week 3
-
We want YOUR SCHOOL for The Score Pre-Game Pep Rallies
-
The Score Week 2
-
High School volleyball 8/21/2018
-
-
The Score Previews – Moline Football
-
The Score Sunday – Rock Island Softball, Assumption Soccer State Champions
-
The Score Preview – Geneseo Football