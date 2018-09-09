Quad Cities multicultural fest showcases growing cultural diversity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE, Illinois -- The East Moline-Silvis Rotary Club hosted the first Quad Cities Multicultural Festival at United Township High School on Sunday, September 9th.

There were 25 booths from different countries, cultures, and religions. All the booths were run by people who live in the Quad Cities. People were able to taste native foods, listen to cultural music, and share stories.

Event organizer Chris VanSpeybroeck said there are 44 different languages spoken in East Moline alone and the event was a great way to learn about more than one culture at once.

"I just felt like it was a good time in the world to have this," VanSpeybroeck said. "You can never have too many events that promote tolerance and education like this, because it can only do good in the world."

Admission was free, but donations were accepted at the door. All the proceeds were donated to the Children’s Therapy Center and Rotary International’s global fight against polio.