The Score Week 3.

Alleman vs Sterling. Jon Schlemmer Mic'd Up. Sterling wins 42-7

Bettendorf vs Hempstead. Bettendorf improves to 3-0 with a 29-21 win.

North Scott vs Pleasant Valley. North Scott scores a 21-14 win over the Spartans.

Assumption vs C. R. Xavier. Xavier shuts out Assumption 48-0.

Davenport North vs Davenport Central. Central gets their first win of the year 42-15.

Rich South vs Moline. Moline rolls to a 41-0 win.

Rock Island vs Peoria. Rock Island wins their first game beating Peoria 27-22.

Rochelle vs Galesburg. Rochelle wins a rain soaked game 36-8.

United Township vs LaSalle Peru. LaSalle Peru shuts out United Township 35-0.

Geneseo vs Quincy ND. Geneseo goes to Quincy and beats Notre Dame 44-6.

Riverdale vs Rockridge. Guy Dierikx mic'd up. Rockridge cruise to a win over Riverdale 43-14.

Erie-Prophetstown vs Monmouth-Roseville. Monmouth-Rosville wins their second straight game 37-0.

Princeton vs Hall. After a short delay to start the game due to a power outage, Hall wins 20-18.

Bureau Valley vs Fulton. Fulton wins their first game of the year with a 20-18 win.

Mercer County vs Stark County. Mercer County shuts out Stark 18-0.

United vs Annawan-Wethersfield. Annawan-Wethersfield picks up first win of the year 40-0.

Ridgewood vs Mid-County. Mid-County beats Ridgewood 2-0.

Knoxville vs Illini West. Knoxville falls 20-18 on the road.

Central DeWitt vs Dubuque Wahlert. Central DeWitt runs past Wahlert 35-13.

North Cedar vs Camanche. Camanche holds off Northeast 26-24.

Pekin vs Mediapolis. Mediapolis improves to 3-0 with a 28-21 win.

WACO vs New London. In 8-man football New London wins 71-21.

We give out our Score sticker of the night to Rock Island and Geneseo. Plus, the Stocking stat of the night.