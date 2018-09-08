The Score Week 3.
Alleman vs Sterling. Jon Schlemmer Mic'd Up. Sterling wins 42-7
Bettendorf vs Hempstead. Bettendorf improves to 3-0 with a 29-21 win.
North Scott vs Pleasant Valley. North Scott scores a 21-14 win over the Spartans.
Assumption vs C. R. Xavier. Xavier shuts out Assumption 48-0.
Davenport North vs Davenport Central. Central gets their first win of the year 42-15.
Rich South vs Moline. Moline rolls to a 41-0 win.
Rock Island vs Peoria. Rock Island wins their first game beating Peoria 27-22.
Rochelle vs Galesburg. Rochelle wins a rain soaked game 36-8.
United Township vs LaSalle Peru. LaSalle Peru shuts out United Township 35-0.
Geneseo vs Quincy ND. Geneseo goes to Quincy and beats Notre Dame 44-6.
Riverdale vs Rockridge. Guy Dierikx mic'd up. Rockridge cruise to a win over Riverdale 43-14.
Erie-Prophetstown vs Monmouth-Roseville. Monmouth-Rosville wins their second straight game 37-0.
Princeton vs Hall. After a short delay to start the game due to a power outage, Hall wins 20-18.
Bureau Valley vs Fulton. Fulton wins their first game of the year with a 20-18 win.
Mercer County vs Stark County. Mercer County shuts out Stark 18-0.
United vs Annawan-Wethersfield. Annawan-Wethersfield picks up first win of the year 40-0.
Ridgewood vs Mid-County. Mid-County beats Ridgewood 2-0.
Knoxville vs Illini West. Knoxville falls 20-18 on the road.
Central DeWitt vs Dubuque Wahlert. Central DeWitt runs past Wahlert 35-13.
North Cedar vs Camanche. Camanche holds off Northeast 26-24.
Pekin vs Mediapolis. Mediapolis improves to 3-0 with a 28-21 win.
WACO vs New London. In 8-man football New London wins 71-21.
We give out our Score sticker of the night to Rock Island and Geneseo. Plus, the Stocking stat of the night.