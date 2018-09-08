CLICK HERE FOR REAL TIME HS FOOTBALL SCORES IN ILLINOIS AND IOWA

The Score Week 3

Alleman vs Sterling. Jon Schlemmer Mic'd Up.  Sterling wins 42-7

Bettendorf vs Hempstead.  Bettendorf improves to 3-0 with a 29-21 win.

North Scott vs Pleasant Valley. North Scott scores a 21-14 win over the Spartans.

Assumption vs C. R. Xavier.  Xavier shuts out Assumption 48-0.

Davenport North vs Davenport Central. Central gets their first win of the year 42-15.

Rich South vs Moline. Moline rolls to a 41-0 win.

Rock Island vs Peoria.  Rock Island wins their first game beating Peoria 27-22.

Rochelle vs Galesburg.  Rochelle wins a rain soaked game 36-8.

United Township vs LaSalle Peru. LaSalle Peru shuts out United Township 35-0.

Geneseo vs Quincy ND.  Geneseo goes to Quincy and beats Notre Dame 44-6.

Riverdale vs Rockridge. Guy Dierikx mic'd up.  Rockridge cruise to a win over Riverdale 43-14.

Erie-Prophetstown vs Monmouth-Roseville.  Monmouth-Rosville wins their second straight game 37-0.

Princeton vs Hall.  After a short delay to start the game due to a power outage, Hall wins 20-18.

Bureau Valley vs Fulton.  Fulton wins their first game of the year with a 20-18 win.

Mercer County vs Stark County.  Mercer County shuts out Stark 18-0.

United vs Annawan-Wethersfield. Annawan-Wethersfield picks up first win of the year 40-0.

Ridgewood vs Mid-County.  Mid-County beats Ridgewood 2-0.

Knoxville vs Illini West. Knoxville falls 20-18 on the road.

Central DeWitt vs Dubuque Wahlert.  Central DeWitt runs past Wahlert 35-13.

North Cedar vs Camanche. Camanche holds off Northeast 26-24.

Pekin vs Mediapolis.  Mediapolis improves to 3-0 with a 28-21 win.

WACO vs New London.  In 8-man football New London wins 71-21.

We give out our Score sticker of the night to Rock Island and Geneseo.  Plus, the Stocking stat of the night.