Moline police chief cited for OWI in Scott County

MOLINE, Illinois — Moline, Illinois’ chief of police was cited for driving under the influence, according to a lieutenant with the Iowa State Patrol.

On Friday evening, September 7, Chief John Hitchcock was pulled over on Highway 61 in Scott County, according to Lt. Brian Votroubek. Iowa State Patrol cited Hitchcock for OWI and speeding. He was released; not booked into jail.

More information will be added as updates become available.