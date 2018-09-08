× Get ready to enjoy a great stretch of weather

TIME TO DRY OUT

We’ll highlight Saturday with plenty of clouds, a good breeze at times and highs approaching 70 degrees. Promises to be an even cooler night with lows around the low to mid 50s.

That takes us to Sunday and our weekend’s best with a bit more sunshine, less wind and highs in the low to mid 70s.

Plenty of sun will linger through all of next week with upper 70s through Tuesday to eventually lower 80s for the rest of the week including the weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

