Community comes together to raise money for local young man

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- The Davenport community came together today to raise money for a local young man fighting for his life.

Tylor LeMar is 20-years-old and is fighting stage two classic Hodgkin's Lymphoma. This is not the first time Tylor has had to fight. In 2016, he was diagnosed with Cardiomyopathy and was put on the heart transplant list. After two years, Tylor underwent a successful heart transplant surgery. In June of 2018, he was diagnosed with cancer. He is currently receiving treatment in Iowa City, Iowa.

Today, local businesses donated money and items for a silent auction at Frick's Tap in Davenport. All of the proceeds go to Tylor's family for his medical bills. There was also a bake sale and taco bar to help raise money.

Family friend and event organizer Amanda Beck said she wants to do everything she can to help.

"This means time they can spend with their son," Beck said. "Just to enjoy each day just while he 's going through this process. They can just be with their son and not have to worry about bills and where the money is going to come from at the moment."

So far, the family has raised more than three thousand dollars on Tylor's gofundme page.