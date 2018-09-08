Car wash remembers Adrianne Reynolds, Blackhawk College student murdered 13 years ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVIS, Illinois - Adrianne Reynolds, a Quad City college student, was murdered more than a decade ago. Today, she was remembered after her family organized the 13th annual car wash in her name.

Dozens of volunteers came out to scrub cars in exchange for a donation.

The proceeds will go to college students who can't afford to get their GED in honor of Reynolds.

Reynolds was murdered 13 years ago when she was a student at Blackhawk College working toward her own GED.

"I do it because I don't want anyone ever to forget, not just Adrianne, but that it could happen to anybody. It has for many since her," says her father, Tony Reynolds.

Last year they raised more than $1,600 are hoping to raise even more this year.