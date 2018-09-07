YOUR HEALTH: Treating heart failure without the drugs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida – The number of Americans living with congestive heart failure is on the rise. It's expected to affect more than eight million people by 2030.

For many of those patients, medications stop working.

Now a little device may hold the key to a more active and happier life.

Just ask Joe Knox.

A few months ago, Joe couldn’t take a simple walk due to his congestive heart failure.

“I couldn’t walk from the door of my house to the car without being out of breath,” Knox said.

And Knox isn’t alone.

Doctors say many heart failure patients stop responding to medication that helps the heart circulate blood.

Dr. Joshua Larned, Medical Director of Heart Failure Services at Holy Cross Hospital said “the analogy is when the car can’t drive up the hill, the engine has some damage and it’s the same thing with the heart.”

Knox is taking part in the Beat HF clinical trial at Holy Cross Hospital.

“This clinical trial investigates the use of a device called a barostim stimulation device which the design of it is to help the heart simply relax,” said Dr. Larned.

The barostim is implanted much like a pacemaker but it sits on top of the carotid artery.

“It actually tells the heart to relax by lowering what’s called the sympathetic activity to the heart,” Dr. Larned continued.

So the heart doesn’t have to work as hard.

Every two weeks, Joe has the device adjusted.

“As the intensity goes up, the benefits go up,” he said.

Dr. Larned says so far, the technology is proving to be safe and well tolerated.

NEW TECHNOLOGY: When the body is activated and the heart is working harder, neurohormones are released. The Barostim blocks some of these pathways, helping the heart relax and function better on its own. By placing the device directly on the artery there is a receptor that tells the heart to relax by lowering what is referred to as sympathetic activity. “Think of it like this, under a period of stress your adrenalin levels get activated," said Dr. Larned. "And that’s a normal adaptive response, except when you have heart failure, adrenalin activation all the time can be a bad thing and cause the heart, which is already diseased, to work that much harder. So this device shuts that whole pathway down so the heart can relax and become more functional.”

Knox says now he can enjoy walking the dog with his husband.

“I’m able to drive myself, go grocery shopping myself, push the cart around. Definitely a lifesaver."

Knox says the only side effects he’s felt so far are mild headaches.

He says that’s worth it due to how much better he feels.

Dr. Larned says the barostim device is not a cure for heart failure but could help patients live a better quality of life.

