× We finally dry out this weekend… Stays dry in the days to follow

Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Southeastern Iowa and Western Illinois until Friday night. This includes Louisa, Des Moines, Henry, Lee (IA), Hancock, Henderson, Warren, Knox, and Stark.

The showers we’ve been seeing over most of the area today will begin to lessen as we head into the early evening hours. Weather conditions should be pretty decent for Friday night football games as the last of these raindrops will be ending south of the Quad Cities by the first quarter.

We’ll highlight Saturday with plenty of clouds and highs around the 70 degree mark. Any rain chances should take place just outside of our area.

We’ll bring back a bit more sunshine on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Plenty of sun will linger through all of next week with upper 70s to eventually lower 80s during this period.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

