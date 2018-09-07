NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: How To Tailgate Like A Pro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's football season and as Jon would say - LET'S GO! Who are you rooting for this year?

Whichever team it is - ahem, Augustana Vikings - we are sharing some fun tricks, crafts, and cocktails for all your tailgate parties during our weekly Nailed It Or Failed It segment on WQAD News 8 at 11am.

First, we made these SUPER EASY football mason jars. All you need is a mason jar (duh), some white paper, and a glue gun or just plain tape. You can fill these mason jars with your favorite beverage or use them to organize silverware, napkins, or all the other things that get loose and missing during a tailgate. I also love this idea of reusing (or making, as this "crafter" carpenter did) your summer flower planter as a way to transport plates, condiments, and your cool new mason jars.

From crafts to treats... I also showed Jon how to make two easy desserts. One is a two-for-one -- a penalty flag napkin (make sure to scroll down on that post) that has a lollipop inside! Click the video above to see how we made them, plus how to make some football stadium graham treats that will give you the sugar rush you need to cheer on your favorite team from kick off to the final seconds of the game.

COCKTAIL OF THE WEEK: Thank you to Tom Wendel from Milan, Illinois for sending his favorite tailgate cocktail to us! Jon recreated it during Ketz' Concoctions today. Here's the recipe for a drink called, 'The Gingerbread Man.'

1 Shot of Butterscotch Scnapps

1 Shot of Fireball

1 Shot of Bailey's Irish Cream

Mix it up in a Shaker

Enjoy

Click the video below to see what we thought of it.