How to get FREE Dunkin’ Donuts on Sept. 7

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Dunkin’ Donuts is teaming up with law enforcement to raise money for the Special Olympics of Iowa.

They will hold their annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser on September 7 from 6:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

The goal, is to raise more money than they did last year.

Last year, the Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser totaled $23,000.

The money goes towards Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) for Special Olympics Iowa.

To participate, all you have to do is stop by and donate money. If you donate you will get a FREE Medium Hot or Iced Coffee coupon with any donation. (Good day of and for a few weeks)

Dunkin’ Donuts is also donating $2,000 to LETR.

Special Olympics Iowa provides year-round training and competition opportunities through 23 different Olympic-type sports for more than 14,000 Special Olympic Athletes.

Organizers say these programs and sports would not be possible without our Law Enforcement officers around the state and the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Participating Dunkin’ Donuts locations

* Altoona: 3053 8th St. SW

* Ames: 2650 Lincoln Way

* Ankeny: 1620 N. Ankeny Blvd

* Cedar Falls: 6004 University Ave.

* Cedar Rapids: 2905 Blairs Ferry Road NE

* Cedar Rapids: 1640 Edgewood Rd SW

* Clinton: 1122 N. 2nd St

* Coralville: 604 2nd. St

* Council Bluffs: 2200 W. Broadway

* Davenport: 2519 E. 53rd St.

* Des Moines: 3611 Se 14th St.

* Des Moines: 2610 E. University Ave.

* Des Moines: 1220 E 14th St.

* Dubuque: 2660 Dodge St.

* Fort Dodge: 2520 5th Ave. S.

* Marion: 584 7th Ave.

* Marshalltown: 10 Lafrentz Lane

* Muscatine: 2603 2nd Ave.

* Urbandale: 4206 Merle Hay Rd.

* West Des Moines: 1301 8th St.

* West Des Moines: 8950 University Ave.