How golfers are making the best out of a soggy situation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHERRARD, Illinois -- After several rainy days in a row, two golfers braved yet another day of rain to spend some time on the links.

Bernie Watkins from Germantown Hills, Illinois and Dean Wiechman from Washington, Illinois made the trek to Fyre Lake Golf Club in Sherrard Friday, September 7, despite the weather.

"It seems like these are the rounds you always remember," said Wiechman. "It’s the ones with the perfect weather that you don’t remember."

"It’s been a struggle getting anyone out here," said Pro Shop Manager Chris Lopez. "Yesterday we couldn’t even open it’s been so soft out here."

Over at Seven Cities Sod in Davenport, the rain has prevented them from mowing hundreds of acres of land.

"From a mowing standpoint its awful," said Vice President Keaton Fry. "We have 405 acres in sod, 630 acres total in our farm, 400 in production currently."

He also said this is the time where they need to be seeding.

"We’re supposed to be seeding right now putting grass seed back in the ground," he said. "We've got 235 acres to seed and we’ve got zero seed in the ground."

But there's always a silver lining.

The sod company said the plus side is that everything is green.

And over at Fyre Lake, they're having fun with the rain and offered a "Noah's Ark Special" for Saturday, September 8; golfers will spend half as much on a round of golf than they normally would.