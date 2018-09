× Flash Flood Warning in effect for Knox County

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect through 11:00 a.m. this Friday morning due to rains that have accumulated 2-3 inches in just a short period of time.

Areas affected are Galesburg, Henderson, Wataga, and Victoria. If you come upon a water-covered road, please turn around. Most flash floods that turn deadly are preventable.

Heavy rain will be possible, especially for areas south of I-80 today.