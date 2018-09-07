× Davenport man charged with armed robbery of QC Mart in LeClaire

LECLAIRE, Iowa — A man who robbed the convenience store where his ex-girlfriend works was arrested and charged with multiple counts after his former paramour identified him.

Jae Eads, 31, is in the Scott County Jail on charges of 1st degree robbery, domestic assault with a weapon and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.

Police say he robbed the QC Mart on Eagle Ridge Road at knife point around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 6. During the robbery, Eads showed the knife and told the cashier to open the register. She refused and activated the panic alarm. Police say Eads then assaulted the cashier – who said Eads was her ex-boyfriend – and stole miscellaneous merchandise.

Eads was arrested the next day in Davenport.