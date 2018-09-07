× Illinois has over $2.8 billion to give away in unclaimed money

Click here to watch the 11 a.m. show streamed live on our website.

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois – The state of Illinois has over $2.8 billion that has been unclaimed by residents over the years. Some of this could be waiting to go home with you.

Government employees are holding an event today, Sept. 7, at the Rock Island County Building focused on finding cash. The purpose is to help residents figure out how to search a database and determine if they qualify for some money.

This database, called I-cash, can help determine if a resident has unclaimed money waiting for them.

1 in 4 adults in the state of Illinois who search the database find out that they have unclaimed property.

The event will be held in the first floor rotunda at the Rock Island County Building until 3 p.m.

For more information visit Illinoistreasurer.gov/icash