Clinton’s “Royal Army” Shows School Spirit During The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally

Good Morning Quad Cities stormed the Clinton Castle of the River Kings and Queens on Friday, September 7th for Week 3 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally.

Dozens of students showed up to show off their school spirit, including the River Kings and Queens Marching Band (above) and the Cheer Squad (below):

Andy Eberhart, Activities Director, said Clinton High School is full of great kids with spirit, showmanship, and - look at this! - style:

Those kids did not hold back for our Poster Contest. Here were the ones that impressed our sponsor, Billion Auto:

Billion Auto has been a staple in Clinton, Iowa since 1935. Here's a look at a brand-new feature on the 2019 GMC Sierra:

THANK YOU to Clinton High School for participating in The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally. Have a great season and a great school year!

Here's where we're heading for Week 4 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally!