The special story behind today’s “News8 WeatherKid”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Regular viewers of Good Morning Quad Cities are treated to a different youngster helping others dress for the day's weather. This morning, the child featured is a little different than the typical two-year-olds usually shown.

Noah is from Rock Falls, Illinois but has been at the children's hospital in Peoria since July when he developed an infection. According to his mom Nicole, it is a campylobactor infection. In order to get the infection under control, he had to have much of his intestine removed in early July.

Unfortunately, that was the beginning of his battle. Dialysis was started on this little two year old but some improvement has meant he is now down to twice daily. "Noah has had more surgeries than I can count and he's on more than ten medications," she says. In the middle of this, Mom gave birth to a baby girl on August 7th.

The family keeps up hope, commuting 78 miles one way to see Noah. He has another surgery scheduled for the 12th of September before any chance of coming home. "Noah is just like every other two year old just wants to play with his cars and jump around and play now, all the nurses here love to play with him."

Noah has end-stage renal disease which means he will need the kidney transplant to survive. He isn't currently well enough for that surgery but his family is hoping that can take place sometime early next year if he's able.

If you'd like to help Noah's mom and dad, Nicole and Alexander, they have set up a Go Fund Me page. You can find it by clicking here.

Best wishes to Noah! If we get an updates on him, we will provide them below.