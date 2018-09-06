Family reinvents the home movie with Bears music video, Soldier Field replica

LA MOILLE, Illinois — Home movies – they’re a common household practice, and they have been a thread in the fabric of families for decades.

The Mattiodas are no exception to the old rule. However, their methods are less than traditional.

“I had this little film project that I’m doing,” Luke Mattioda said. “It’s basically home movies that I’m creating for my family.”

Home movies that he’s creating with two cameras, a drone, and a degree in film and video production.

Mattioda said he went to Columbia College in Chicago. He doesn’t use his degree professionally, so he said this project, which he named Filming Four, is his outlet.

“Growing up… your parents are doing the home movies,” he said. “I wanted to do that but reinvent it.”

One thing that brings his family together is their love of the Bears. Mattioda decided to use his passion for the team to create a one third-sized replica of Soldier Field.

“It took about 4 or 5 hours to actually paint,” he said. “I pretty much hand painted most of it. The goalposts are PVC just painted yellow.”

In the video, you see Luke, his wife, Kylie, his 2-year-old son, Gianluca, and his 6-month-old daughter, Mila, playing along to the fight song, “Bear Down, Chicago Bears.”

His Filming Four Facebook page, labeled as a personal blog, shows several videos he’s already created. Many of them involve sports.

All of this simply to document his young family for future generations.