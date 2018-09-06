× Cubs fan with Down syndrome to sing national anthem at Wrigley Field

Chicago, Ill. (WGN) — The Chicago Cubs are granting a wish to one of their biggest fans — and it’s for a great cause.

In mid-August, 30-year-old Stephen Xidas wrote a letter to Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts. Xidas, who has Down syndrome, told Ricketts that he would raise $5,000 for the Special Olympics if he was given the opportunity to sing the national anthem at a Cubs game.

As of Thursday, Xidas’ GoFundMe page (gofundme.com/my-letter-to-tom-ricketts) boasts over $11,500 in pledges. So now, the Cubs will let Xidas sing the anthem at Monday’s home game against the Brewers, and match the donation, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Read the full text of Xidas’ letter below:

My name is Stefan Xidas. I’m 30 years old and have Down syndrome. A dream of mine has been to sing the national anthem at a Chicago Cubs game.

I’d like to make a deal with Tom Ricketts, the owner of the Chicago Cubs. If I’m able to raise $5,000 for the Special Olympics Organization, Tom Ricketts will let me sing the National Anthem at a Cubs game.

If Tom isn’t able to make this happen, I will still be donating the money to the Special Olympics. This is an organization that is helping so many people like myself. I really love and appreciate the work that they do.

Thank you and go Cubs!

Sincerely, Stefan Xidas