× A few more showers to dodge before a stretch of dry weather takes over

Any rain you’re witnessing during the afternoon will slowly taper off during the early evening, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the night.

Still see a few scattered showers on Friday especially for areas near the I80 corridor and points south. By evening, most of us should be drying out just in time for those Friday night football games.

The remnants of ‘Gordon’ is still expected to track across Missouri and downstate Illinois this upcoming weekend. This keeps the area dry as clouds on Saturday with give way to plenty of sunshine on Sunday. Temperatures will remain quite nice with highs at or just above 70 degrees with overnight lows in the 50s.

I do believe will still stay dry int he days to follow as temperatures return to the lower 80s by the middle of next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

