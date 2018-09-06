60-year-old Clinton business closing; entire staff ready to retire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Iowa -- A family furniture store in Clinton was set to close up shop after 60 years in business.

Eastman House, formerly known as Goddard's Town and Country, is a fixture on 2nd Street. Owner Susan Richeson took over the family business in 1984, when her parents decided to retire.

"To be able to bring it back when my parents wanted to retire was exciting for me," Richeson said. She had been managing furniture stores in New York, when she got the opportunity to move her family back to Iowa.

"Now I’m ready for another adventure," she said.

On November 15 the store will close, and Richeson will enter into retirement.

"It has been a tough decision because it’s family," said Richeson. "It’s been our family namesake store as Goddard's for a long time and it was tough but it’s all I’ve known and done."

With the closure, Richeson said her staff has their own plans... to retire right along with her.

Customers said they'll miss the shop, but are happy for Richeson and her staff.

"We’ve bought mattresses and bar stools and we’ve bought a lot of furniture here," said customer Sandy Hamilton, "so it makes me sad to see it go, but we’re glad for them."

Richeson said there were no plans to have anyone take over the business.