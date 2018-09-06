CHEF SCOTT: Ahi Tuna with Raspberry Margarita sauce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa – It's time to add a little fish.

"You know, every once in awhile I like to go a little upscale," said Chef Brad Scott, head of Scott Community College's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Center.

"So I thought we'd do a seared Ahi Tuna with a nice raspberry Margarita sauce."

Let's get started.

1. Rub a 6 oz Ahi Tuna steak with Chef's butter (a 50/50 mix of butter and margarine)

2. Sprinkle with salt and Black pepper (both sides)

3. Sprinkle with garlic and dill (both sides)

4. Place on a grill (3 minutes each side for Medium rare)

5. Add 3 Tbsp of raspberry jam into a sauce pan

6. Add 1 Tbsp Chef's butter

7. Add 1/4 ounce of Margarita mix

8. In a sauce pan, heat Catalone beans

9. Add 2 Tbsp diced fennel

10. Add salt and pepper

11. Simmer on low

12. Place beans on plate first, placing the Ahi Tuna steak atop

13. Drizzle raspberry Margarita sauce over it

14. Add a squeeze of lemon juice

15. Finish with a sprinkle of sesame seed

"This is great with an ear of corn," added Chef Scott.

"Enjoy!"