Scattered showers, thunderstorms to break heat in the coming days

The scattered showers and embedded rumbles of thunder we’ve seen across the area this afternoon will continue early this evening before winding down later tonight. Flash Flood Watch continues for most of the area through the evening as some spots could exceed over 1 to 2 inches on already saturated ground.

Passage of a strong cold front will position itself just south of the area in the coming days which will allow daytime highs around the 70 degree mark. Tropical moisture will try to over run this boundary resulting in mostly cloudy skies and a few showers chances both Thursday and Friday. However, the coverage is not expected to be widespread which means most will not see that chance.

That leads us to the remnants of what was Tropical Storm Gordon as we enter the weekend. As I mentioned last night on the weathercast, it appears the flooding rains from Gordon will remain in Central and Southern Illinois staying well downstream of our area rivers. A few showers will be expected from time to time especially for areas south of the Quad Cities but no major rainfall I see right now.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

