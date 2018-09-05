Planes, Trains, and Automobiles Take Over Geneseo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 13th Annual Planes, Trains, and Automobiles Festival takes place in Geneseo, Illinois this week. It starts tomorrow, Thursday, September 6th and ends with a big finale on Saturday, September 8th.

On Wednesday, September 5th, the Director of the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, Rhonda Ludwig, appeared live on Good Morning Quad Cities to tell viewers what they can expect at the event. Even if you're not interested in planes, trains, and automobiles, there's something for everyone of every age. Click the video above to see our interview.

For a schedule of events at the Planes, Trains, and Automobile Festival, click here.