Learn about National Cheese Pizza Day and celebrate with GMQC

NAPELS, Italy — It’s National Cheese Pizza Day today, and the team on Good Morning Quad Cities had some fun celebrating. But how did this all get started?

Modern pizza had its beginnings in Italy as the "Neapolitan flatbread." This first pizza used only mozzarella cheese primarily produced in the surrounding area of Naples.

Fast forward to the Second Industrial Revolution, which brought in thousands of immigrants to work in a booming US economy. It's 1905, and the US just got its first pizza place in New York's Little Italy neighborhood.

To put that in perspective, Harris Pizza, famous in the Quad Cities and beyond, started in 1960. It only took 55 years to spread from one shop in New York City to the foundation of QC style pizza.

In 1997, it's estimated that two billion pounds of pizza cheese was produced in the US alone. Also, about 93 percent of Americans have eaten pizza sometime in the last month.

So if that's you, we salute you today with pizza of our own. And if you haven't had some 'zah recently, you know exactly what to do.