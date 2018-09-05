Homecoming proposal takes unexpected turn after wind blows sign to wrong home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah -- A Utah teen's homecoming date almost didn't happen this year, but the winds of chance had something else in mind.

What started as a homecoming proposal mishap took an unexpected and adorable turn over Labor Day weekend.

Grayson Beck, a senior at Westlake High School in Saratoga Springs, placed a poster on the porch of a friend to ask her to homecoming. Beck said the student he asked plays tennis, and tennis balls accompanied the poster.

"I finally got the balls to ask you to Hoco. – Grayson," the poster read.

Somehow that poster blew away and ended up a few blocks down in front of the Pyfer family home.

"My son found it and brought it in," mom De Anne Pyfer said. "I was like, 'Well, we better figure out who it belongs to.'"

A post on social media quickly led her to Grayson, who said it was "absolutely mortifying" to find his poster at someone else's home.

On top of that, he learned the girl he asked already had a date.

"I thought that was the end of it," Beck said. "I thought that, I'll just stay home from homecoming this time."

But then Grayson found out that Pyfer's daughter Bria – who is in the same grade as him at Westlake High – also didn't have a date.

Her reason was a little different.

"We moved here about three months ago," Bria explained. "I was new to the school and, my senior year, so I didn't really know anyone."

"She wasn't really expecting anyone to take her to homecoming," Grayson said.

He got an idea, and his friends helped him create a new poster to bring over to the Pyfer porch. A video taken by one of Grayson's friends shows him walking up to the door.

"I left my poster here, is it alright if I trade you this one?" he asks.

The poster read, "The winds of fate blew me to you. What a great icebreaker. Homecoming?"

With it, Grayson gave Bria Ice Breaker mints and a windmill. Bria said her sister helped her come up with a reply, which she delivered to Grayson's house.

"Hey I just met you, and this is crazy, but here's my number (and candy), I won't say maybe ... Yes!" she wrote on the poster.

Now the two are making plans for the upcoming dance on September 15.

"I'm really excited for homecoming this year," Beck said.

They said they also plan to hang out to get to know each other, all thanks to a mishap that turned out to be the perfect sign.