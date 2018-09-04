× Water main break forces boil order in Rio

RIO, Illinois — The entire village of Rio is under a boil order due to a water main break.

At approximately 1:40 p.m., WQAD News 8 received a call about a water main break. The village should still have access to running water, but a boil order is in effect until further notice.

Boil orders go into effect when there is a problem with a water supply and running water may be contaminated with pathogens. The water must be sterilized to be healthily consumed.

The CDC recommends water for consumption to a boil in a pot for at least 1 minute. The water can then be placed in a storage container for later use.