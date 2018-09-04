Remnants of Gordon could bring heavy rain here by week’s end

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Gordon" is expected to achieve hurricane status with sustained winds above 75 m.p.h. before coming ashore near Biloxi, Mississippi early Wednesday morning. It's not until the storm comes ashore that it will begin to lose intensity. The track of what's left of the likely hurricane will be through Central Mississippi, Arkansas, Missouri, and eventually close to us.

The map above shows the best chance for heavy rainfall into the weekend. I've highlighted the track of Gordon with an arrow which shows additional rain for Saturday and Sunday. Keep in mind, this comes with three days of heavy rain (Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday). Even before the remnants of Gordon get here, we could see 3-5 inches of rain. On top of that, tropical downpours could produce 2-4 inches of rain this weekend.

That is the worst news as we are in our wettest weather pattern of Summer. If you have a home or business near the river, be ready for significant flooding in the next 1-2 weeks.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen