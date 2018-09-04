Quad City Storm needs more sponsors before puck drops in October

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE - The Quad City Storm is ready to revive pro hockey at the TaxSlayer Center, but it needs more corporate sponsors to build a successful start.

Inside team offices on Tuesday, September 4, staffers are busy working the phones and making sales. Their biggest hurdle continues to be attracting more corporate sponsors.

"We want everyone who comes here to have a really fun experience," said Team President Gwen Tombergs. "Corporate sponsorships are really important to get that to happen."

Competing for the entertainment dollar, it's crucial for the new franchise. Some sponsors may be shy after the Quad City Mallards folded last season.

"Sometimes the past is a challenge," Tombergs continued. "But we have a very positive attitude and a can-do attitude."

At events like the Bettendorf Business Network, Tombergs is working hard to generate support for pro hockey.

"We're going to show that hockey is worth keeping in the Quad Cities," she said. "Games are really fun."

Single game tickets go on sale on October 1, 2018. The Storm will play its home opener against Peoria on Saturday, October 20, at TaxSlayer Center.

For ticket information and sponsorship details, http://www.QuadCityStorm.com

"The good news is we still have a few weeks left for corporate sponsors to consider coming on board," she said.

The business support will help to get the Storm off to a good start in the Quad Cities.

"What we're going to do is create that fun factor - the surprises, music and energy going back to when hockey games were really fun," she concluded.