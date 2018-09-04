× More drenching rains… Remnants of Gordon to highlight the rest of the week

Flood Warnings remain in effect for five of our area rivers with all expected to crest in the next day or so. However, with additional rainfall expected in the days ahead a secondary crest will likely exist some time next week.

Despite the very warm and muggy conditions any showers and thunderstorms have been isolated and more north as the main moisture axis has positioned itself across the Upper Mississippi Valley.

Skies will remain quiet tonight before a scattering of drenching showers and thunderstorms return as early as Wednesday. Amounts from this wave may exceed an inch of rainfall by the end of the day.

After Wednesday, the pattern still remains fairly active with several more rounds of showers and thunderstorms as we head into the weekend. With the remnants of Gordon approaching the area by Saturday, the likely event of excessive rainfall will aggravate the rivers even more. We’ll definitely be keeping on eye on Gordon’s track.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

