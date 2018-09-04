Rivers go into flood warning with more heavy rain on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUAD CITIES, Illinois/Iowa -- Five rivers in the QCA are under a Flood Warning this morning, and more rain is on the way.

The Maquoketa, Wapsipinicon, Cedar, Rock and Mississippi Rivers are all high and are out of their their banks as of September 9. One top of that, Stormtrack 8 Meteorologist Eric Sorensen is forecasting heavy rainfall to begin again on Wednesday. Additional rain through the weekend could produce moderate, if not major flooding.

As of Tuesday morning, the Rock River is rising above flood stage. By Thursday morning, the river is expected to rise another two feet, which will affect both North and South Shore Drive. Parts of 60th Street, south of John Deere Road, could also see flooding.

Lee County has announced a "no wake" ordinance for the Rock River today, September 4, until the level gets below 13 feet. Even with the ordinance, officials really hope people stay off the river right now. They said the flow is double its normal speed, and the water could contain floating debris.

The Mississippi River is also high - close to 13 feet - and is expecting to rise more than two feet by Friday. At that point, water will affect the lowest sections of both South Concord Street, south of River Drive, and onto the Enchanted Island Causeway in the west end of Davenport.

Eric says conditions could be made even worse if the remnants of Hurricane Gordon move into the Midwest.