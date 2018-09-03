YOUR MONEY: Digging Deeper into the New U.S.-Mexico Trade Agreement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to YOUR MONEY, we want to take it a step further. That's why Mark Grywacheski appears on Good Morning Quad Cities every Monday to give us his analysis of the latest business, economic, and financial news.

On Monday, September 3rd, Mark dug deeper into the new trade agreement between the United States and Mexico and explained what it means for the auto industry and its workers.

He also talked about the role Canada plays in this trade agreement and what it means for NAFTA, the North American Free Trade Agreement. Click the video above for the conversation.