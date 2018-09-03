Rock Island County Democrats host 51st annual Labor Day picnic

EAST MOLINE, Illinois -- The Rock Island County Democrats’ 51st annual “Salute to Labor” picnic was held Monday, September 3rd, at the Rock Island Fairgrounds.
"We are really excited this year that we have our whole statewide ticket," Rock Island County Democratic Party Chair Doug House said. "That's going to be a big draw for people."
Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker was the keynote speaker at the picnic.
Alongside Pritzker was his running mate, Juliana Stratton; Secretary of State Jesse White; Treasurer Michael Frerichs; and Comptroller Susana Mendoza.
"I love Rock Island County," Secretary of State Jesse White said. "These people are actively involved in the political process."
People were able to interact with the candidates and office holders. There was also a raffle, with cash prizes of up to $10,000.
The event also included a fried-chicken dinner. The proceeds were donated to supporting the campaigns.