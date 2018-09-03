× Flooding rains to ease up until later this week

This warm, tropical air mass will set off a widely scattered coverage of showers and thunderstorms across the area this afternoon as well as into the early evening hours. Rainfall with this activity will not be long-lasting so amounts will be generally light.

The rest of the night will remain quite warm and muggy with overnight lows around the 70 degree mark.

That leads us to Tuesday which may be the driest day I see for the rest of the week. Granted, we could see a lonely shower or thunderstorm in the early morning but the rest of the day and night should be rain-free. This will allow temperatures to warm quickly into the upper 80s.

By Wednesday is when a cold front moves in from the west increasing the coverage of heavy showers and thunderstorms later Wednesday into Wednesday night.

Unfortunately, the weather pattern remains quite active heading into the weekend with heavy rainfall at times. This will likely re-introduce the threat for flash flooding along rivers, creeks and streams as well as poor drainage areas in certain cities.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

