× Fliers threatening homeless people, addicts pop up in Davenport neighborhood

DAVENPORT, Iowa– People living in the Hilltop neighborhood in Davenport say something needs to be done about the violence and homelessness in the city. But they also say a poster that popped up over the weekend is trying to fix those problems in the wrong way.

“Things need to be done, but not in a violent way,” Lisa DeAngelis said.

One person, who posted a photo of the sign on Facebook, said they saw 100 of these fliers put up around the neighborhood.

Someone calling themselves the “Night Lion” wrote that homeless people, addicts and gang members are “nothing but vermin” that “need to permanently disappear” to clean up the city. Later in the letter, the writer refers to a loaded gun.

“So is he going to kill them to clean them up?” DeAngelis asked. “Is that how he plans on cleaning up Davenport? How is that going to clean up anything? That’s just going to make problems worse.”

Davenport Police said they’re investigating the fliers and whoever put them up could face charges.

“I think he needs to sit in jail for a while or go to prison or something,” Theresa Kemp said. “It’s just not okay to do that.”

The author of the sign also said the police haven’t done enough to fix the problems in the city and that “vigilante justice is of vital importance when impotent men we call ‘policemen’ hide behind their badges and the ‘law.'”

Some in the neighborhood said they agree the police can do more to alleviate the problems in the city but they couldn’t agree with a violent solution.

“The cops just don’t seem to care,” Kemp said. “But I really wouldn’t want the guy walking up on me, killing me… I think [the person who wrote the fliers is] wrong.”

The posters have been removed from the power line poles.

“I feel sorry for the homeless,” DeAngelis said. “I don’t think that’s right that anyone would want to come after them when what they should be doing is helping them, not harming them.”