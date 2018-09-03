Flash Flood Watch in effect through 1pm today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for much of the area through 1 p.m. this Monday afternoon.

Rain showers and thunderstorms are a good bet for the morning hours before a break in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain tolerable until we receive some afternoon sun. That’s when temperatures will spike into the middle 80s.

Rainfall could top 2 inches in spots this morning with more rain coming tonight and over the next few days. The only saving grace is the fact we have about 12-18 hours in between heavy storms.

Unfortunately, the weather pattern remains consistently active for the next 5 days or so. This is not good for our flash flood threat, in addition to river levels (which are rising steadily).

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen