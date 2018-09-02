× Emergency Manager: Flash flooding swamps cars in Muscatine

Flash Flood Warning is in effect for parts of the area. In Muscatine, both the Fire Department and Police Department report many roads within the city covered by as much as 5 feet of water.

Areas hardest hit as of 8:00 p.m. are Washington St. and Fillmore St. , East Fifth Street and Cypress Street, and the 1600 block of Isett Avenue.

According to Emergency Management, 3.71 inches of rain has fallen in the city over the past 24 hours.

Additional storms are expected through 11 p.m. Rainfall rates will be 2-3 inches per hour with more localized flash flooding possible.

Flash flooding occurring in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois this evening. This photo from Timothy Dohse in Clinton, Iowa. @NWSQuadCities @WQAD pic.twitter.com/nWMZ2IRFFV — EricSorensen (@ERICSORENSEN) September 3, 2018

