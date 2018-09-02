Past comes to life at Labor Day weekend festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG GROVE, Iowa -- The Dan Nagle Walnut Grove Pioneer Village hosted a Labor Day weekend festival this weekend.

The past came to life as the interpreters and actors recreated pioneer life. They also had blacksmiths, spinning, and basket weaving.

Walnut Grove used to be a Scott County cross-roads settlement and stage coach stop in the 1860's.

Executive Director of the Conservation Board, Roger Kean, said they have been hosting events at the village since the early 1970's. He said it is a perfect way to see a piece of Scott County history.

"Kids are so hooked in electronics and stuff these days," Kean said."It's just an opportunity to see what life used to be like before all that."

The village has 19 buildings, including a general store and a train depot. Kean said some of the buildings are originals and some are replicas.

Walnut Grove Pioneer Village is located on the north end of Scott County Park in Long Grove, Iowa. It is open April through October.