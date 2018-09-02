Iowa opens the season with a win over Northern Illinois 33-7. The win was Kirk Ferentz's 14 win which makes him the winningest coach in Hawkeye history. Illinois opens the season with a win over Kent State. The Illini coming from behind to earn the 31-24 victory. Augustana opens their season with a win on the road over Coe 26-7. Chicago Bears make a trade with Oakland to get Khalil Mack. Bears give up first round draft picks in 2019 and 2020 in the deal. Find out who the Midwest Technical Institute Score Standouts are for this week.
Iowa Football, Illinois Football, Augustana Football, Score Standout
