Human skull found in Henderson County

BURLINGTON, Iowa – The Henderson County Corner says they are investigating after a human skull was found by a logging crew.

The crew was working on Burlington Island, along the Mississippi River and just east of Burlington, Iowa on Thursday, August 30 when they spotted the remains.

The skull was found with a motorcycle style helmet still attached.

No other remains were found.

The skull has now been sent to the Peoria County for DNA testing.