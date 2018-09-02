× Ever wonder which room in your home is most dangerous when it comes to lightning?

We have certainly had our fair share of lightning in recent days. But have you ever wondered which room in your home is the least safe when it comes to lightning?

First, let’s consider some basic Electricity 101. When lightning strikes your home, it usually enters along the rooftop and chimney area. Occasionally, fires are started in the attics and roofs of homes due to lightning. If the charge is strong enough, it finds a way to the ground via the electrical system of the house or metal pipes. Since pipes bringing water to the home and sewage out of the home are below ground, that’s where the electricity goes.

That means that the Laundry Room is the place that is least-safe when it comes to electrical storms. Simply put, those rooms have electrical lines and water pipes which are conduits for the electrical charge. Still, very few people are struck by lightning doing the laundry so if your parent or spouse really wants you to put the laundry in the dryer, you are probably jeopardizing more by saying “No.” Just sayin’.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen