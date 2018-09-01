The Score Week 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Score Part 1

01: Geneseo vs Galesburg. Geneseo score their first win of the year beating Galesburg 28-0.

:47 Quincy Notre Dame vs Alleman. Alleman roll sup 41 points on the way to their second win.

1:53 Lisle Benet vs Moline. Moline drops their first game of the year to Lisle Benet 28-14.

2:44 Rock Island vs Metamora. Rock Island falls to Metamora 42-14.

3:08 East Peoria vs United Township. United Township wins their first game beating East Peoria 14-12.

3:46 Sterling vs Peking. Sterling rolls to a 49-14 win.

4:14 Kevin Tippet mic'd up. Central vs North Scott. Lancers score 54 on their win to a shut out win.

5:57 Davenport West vs Clinton. Clinton beats West 34-9. Falcons walked off the field late to end the game.

6:58 CR Jefferson vs Muscatine. Muscatine beats CR Jefferson 40-37 in double overtime.

7:30 Dubuque Sr. vs North. Davenport North improves to 2-0 with a 20-7 win.

8:26 Pleasant valley vs CR Prairie. Spartans have a tough loss on the road 49-42.

The Score Part 2

:01 Play of the night. Sam Mattecheck hits Nate Sheets for 88 yard touchdown.

:17 Sherard vs Orion. Chargers cruise to a big victory over their rival.

1:30 Newman vs Princeton. Sterling Newman pitches second shut out of the season winning 40-0

2:16 Rockridge vs Erie-Prophetstown. Rockets roll to their second win beating the Panther 40-8

2:56 Fulton vs Monmouth-Roseville. Monmouth-Rosville beats Fulton 33-16.

3:34 Riverdale vs Kewanee. Kewanee beats Riverdale 35-14 to even their record at 1-1.

4:19 Hall vs Morrison. Hall shuts out Morrison 41-0.

4:50 Mercer County vs Elmwood-Brimfield. Mercer County falls to a tough Elmwood -Brimfield team 30-22.

5:17 Annawan-Wethersfield vs Farmington. Farmington holds serve at home with a 34-28 win.

The Score Part 3

:01 Maquoketa vs Central DeWitt. The Sabers beat their rival Maquoketa 46-27.

:46 West Branch vs Wapello. West Branch shuts out Wapello 49-0

The Score Part 4

We give out our score stickers to Bettendorf and the Sterling Newman defense. Plus the Stocking Stat of the night.