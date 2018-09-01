× Schuetzen Park Historic Site announced as Three Degree recipient for September

Schuetzen Park Historic Site has been selected as the September recipient for Eriksen Chevrolet’s Three Degree Guarantee.

For each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the forecasted high temperature, Schuetzen Park Historic Site will receive $20 from Eriksen Chevrolet. Each night, the Storm Track 8 team will predict the next day’s high temperature. The forecasted temperatures are compared to the actual temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service.

The Schuetzen Park Historic Site works to restore and maintain the cultural, historical and natural vestiges of Schuetzen Park in Davenport. They have constructed walking paths, improved the park’s nature trails and presented concerts and cultural retrospectives at the park.

