Racing to the finish at the Rock Island Grand Prix

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois-- Dozens of people from all over the country are here in Rock Island for the 24th Annual Rock Island Grand Prix.

The event shuts down streets in Downtown Rock Island from September 1st until the 2nd.

The unique course keeps people coming back each year.

“This track is physical, we’re running on streets that have bricks on them so it’s pretty rough and it beats you up a little bit,” said Greg Jasperson. Jasperson has been coming to Rock Island for the last nine years.

It started out as a hobby for Greg but now it's a family affair.

“This is our family activity, you know some families go boating, some families go to sporting events and things like that. This is what we do as a family,” said Jasperson.

His children even throw on a helmet now.

“I stopped racing for a couple years when my son was born to kinda be home and help my wife and take care of him and get him going, and as soon as he turned five he got the itch so we bought him a cart,” said Jasperson.

“I saw him doing it and I wanted to get into it and I’ve been hooked ever since,” said Tyler Jasperson. Tyler is sixteen now and says this sport brought them together.

The family comes out and supports but they also have built friendships along the way.

“That’s one of the fun things about traveling when you’re racing you can always race in your local community, but when you start to travel you really meet a lot of people and a lot of my racing friends I met here in Rock Island,” said Jasperson.

The final races start tomorrow at 11. The winner of the Grand Prix will go home with the title "King of the Streets".