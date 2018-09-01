× Hundreds gather to remember Jake Wilson

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Hundreds of people joined together on September 1 to remember 16-year-old Jake Wilson.

Wilson’s body was found two weeks ago in Wolf Creek near his hometown, La Porte City.

Family and friends shared dozens of photos of Jake. There was a smile on his face in nearly every photo.

Jake’s grandfather, Bruce Wilson, opened the service today. He shared memories of his grandson.

The crowd also raised its voice as church leaders led them in song.

Their goal was to offer the family solace in believing that Jake is now in a better place.

“This in my mind is just a separation of time, and someday I can spend my time forever with my grandson Jake. Running, playing, fishing, eating ice cream, laughing … with my grandson Jake.”

Another service for Jake will be held in October in the union high school gymnasium in La Porte City.