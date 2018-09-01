Milan parade continues tradition for the first time since 2015

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILAN, Illinois -- The Milan Fall Harvest Celebration Parade took place on September 1st for the first time since 2015.

Karen Schweickhardt, one of the parade’s organizers, said the parade first began in 1948. Originally named the Milan Fall Harvest Celebration Parade, it was later renamed the Milan Indian Summer Festival. This years organizers decided to change it back to the traditional name.

Schweickhardt said the parade takes place on every Saturday before Labor Day.

Today, the people of Milan lined the streets with balloons and candy to watch the 53 year old tradition. Schweickhardt said they had over 60 local organizations and city officials participated in the parade.

She said they plan to host the parade next year.