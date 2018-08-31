× WIU introduces agriculture career options to high school students

MOLINE, Illinois — Several high school students were given the opportunity to take free dual-enrollment classes in agriculture at Western Illinois University’s Quad Cities campus.

A $100,000 grant from the Moline Foundation was given to get the program rolling, according to a statement from Western Illinois University.

The students enrolled in the program are from different high schools around the Quad Cities.

