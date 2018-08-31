× Week 3 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally takes us to…Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa- Week two of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally was fantastic at Orion, and the Good Morning Quad Cities crew is moving on now to week three.

Friday, September 7, we head to Clinton High School where the River Kings take on Burlington High School at 7:15 that night.

We need the students, band, and cheerleaders from the school, to be on the field at 5:30 a.m. Friday. If you want to get there as early as 5 a.m., go for it! Parents and community members are invited to come out as well. The football team is not needed.

We’ll be broadcasting live starting at 5 a.m. on the field. Our coverage goes until 7 a.m. Our pep rally is being sponsored by Billion Automotive.

Just like last year, we want each school to come up with their best ‘Pre-Game Pep Rally’ signs for their morning. We’d like students to create signs in preparation of the event. The winner of the best one will get prizes!

NEW THIS YEAR THOUGH: We want students to show off any unique talents that they have. If you can do anything acrobatic or unique, (ie. back flips, you can do a rubik’s cube really fast, or you can say the alphabet really fast backwards) we want to know about it. Maybe we’ll show you off on the air Friday morning.

Hopefully, the River Kings and Queens have just as much school spirit as the Chargers did!