Watch Orion High School crank the level to extreme

ORION, Illinois- Week one of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally was fantastic at Rock Island High School, and we kicked it up another notch at Orion High School this morning.

Hundreds of high schoolers, parents, and faculty came out early to show off their school spirit on Good Morning Quad Cities this morning. Always popular is the sign contest, and BankORION was on hand to give out five Visa gift cards! We also had more than a dozen tickets to the final home stand of the Quad City River Bandits this weekend. The pep rally finished off with 300 chicken biscuits from Chick-fil-A. A big thank you to the Moline and Davenport locations for hooking us up this morning.

We had so much jammed into our show this morning, we didn't get to our new thing this year: weird student talents. Hopefully, we will see more at our next school in a week.

Thank you again to everyone for helping put on such a great pep rally this morning. It's always a highlight of my week when I can see the future thinkers and leaders of our communities. Watch more of our videos below!

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen

